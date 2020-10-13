Here's how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC

Since many New Yorkers are planning to vote by mail this year, the NYC Board of Elections launched a ballot tracker program to help ensure ballots are collected and counted.

It's easy to do, too—all you need to enter into the online ballot tracker is a confirmation code and a last name or simply your voter information (name, birth date, zip code, etc.)

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about voting in the 2020 General Election

Photograph: NYC Board of Elections

You can also use the site to check on the status of your absentee ballot application, once you've submitted it.

Note: The system updates every 24 hours but applications can take up to 72 hours to enter the system.

It's not exactly a guarantee that your ballot will be counted, but it should help keep an eye on things, which we'll take—almost 100,000 NYC voters were sent invalid absentee ballots with wrong names or addresses in September, The New York Times reported.

If you haven't gotten your mail-in ballot yet, absentee applications must be postmarked by October 27, or you can apply in person by November 2. Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within seven days after Election Day (that's November 10.) Those ballots received on November 4 (the day after Election Day) without a postmark must also be counted.

To get your mail-in ballot, you can apply online or email your application in PDF format to Apply4Absentee@boe.nyc, fax your application to 212-487-5349, or mail it to your local borough office.

And if you decide you don't want to mail in your ballot, you can drop it off at your poll site or your local Board of Elections office. The drop-off box will be red, white and blue with instructions that say “drop off your absentee ballot here.” On the side of the box, it will say “Vote Safe NYC” and have an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a blue mask and the board of election’s red white and blue “Vote NYC” logo.

Most popular on Time Out

- The best October events in NYC

- The most haunted places in NYC

- The best Halloween events in NYC

- The 100 best movies of all time

- Broadway is now officially closed until June of 2021

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Share the story