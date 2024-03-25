New York
Timeout

Bermuda’s Gibbs Hill Lighthouse
Photograph: courtesy of Bermuda Tourism Authority | Bermuda’s Gibbs Hill Lighthouse

Here’s how you can win a free trip to Bermuda next week in the Meatpacking District

JetBlue and Bermuda Tourism Authority are giving away free trips every 90 minutes at this one-day pop-up.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
A larger-than-life hourglass will take over the Meatpacking District’s Chelsea Triangle next week as part of a day-long event that’ll award New Yorkers with free JetBlue flights to Bermuda.

Every 90 minutes, when the last grain of pink sand lands at the bottom, the companies will give away five free trips that include JetBlue roundtrip flights to Bermuda for two and a hotel stay. Those who participate can also get JetBlue TrueBlue points and JetBlue Vacations certificates.

All you need to do to try and win is answer one trivia question via a QR code onsite. Every 90 minutes, there will be a new question to answer, so you can come back and rescan. There will also be Bermuda beach lounge chairs and a soundtrack of waves and AR sunshine. 

The event takes place from 10am to 5pm on Thursday, April 4. 

You can currently book JetBlue to Bermuda New York’s JFK and Boston on jetblue.com. Learn more about travel to Bermuda visit gotobermuda.com and consider staying at the beautiful Cambridge Beaches.

Bermuda Tourism Authority.
Photograph: Bermuda Tourism Authority.

