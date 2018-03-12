Here’s what it takes to perform at a Knicks halftime show

Ever wonder what it takes to perform at a Knicks game halftime show? So did we, so we sent one a Time Out staffer to Madison Square Garden for a firsthand lesson from the Knicks City Dancers.

Our prodigy suited up in an official set of warm-ups, learned the crew’s choreography (or at least tried to) and spent an afternoon uncovering the tricks of the trade. Spoiler alert: It ain’t easy.

Take a look at the video above for the full rundown, and get inspired to sharpen your own dance moves.

