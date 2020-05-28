Here's what will reopen in NYC in Phase 1, according to the mayor

We're all anxiously awaiting New York City to reopen—and as of today, we have something to hold onto.

Mayor Bill de Blasio finally started talking today about what the city will look like when it begins to reopen, which will likely be in the first or second week of June, he said.

"We are now in a position to start talking about opening things up," the mayor said, marking a huge moment for New Yorkers.

The reopening doesn't mean everything will immediately open back up—it just means phase one begins, which means employees of construction jobs, wholesale, manufacturing, agriculture and retail companies (with safety procedures in place) can go back to work.

The first phase is part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's four-phase reopening plan, "NY Forward," which requires regions to meet seven health-related benchmarks to begin.

De Blasio says that he expects the city to meet these criteria in the first half of June. That means soon we may have reduced the rate of new hospitalizations to at least two per 100,000 residents a day, or about 170 a day in the city; reduced the hospital-bed vacancy rate; reduced the intensive-care bed vacancy rate; and have at least 30 working contact tracers per 100,000 residents among other improvements.

With the return of Phase 1 businesses, anywhere from 200,000 to 400,000 people will be returning to work at once, de Blasio said on Thursday. With that many people leaving isolation at once with a pandemic still going on, companies will have rules to follow.

"[These businesses] were chosen because you can create physical separation," the mayor said. "That's a lot of employees coming back to work ... we want to emphasize safety throughout. We say 'restart' — we do not mean rushing back to something we used to think of as normal. We do not mean flicking a switch and suddenly everything is where it was again. We have to make sure this virus is in check. We've come a long way, not going to blow it now."

The plan is to have all businesses follow the state's regulations, which include making sure employees keep six feet away from each other, reducing occupancy to under 50 percent, keeping confined spaces to one person only (that means one person at a time on elevators and behind cash registers), limiting in-person meetings and doing them in a well-ventilated area with social distancing, providing protective gear like masks for employees, doing daily healthcare screenings, constant cleanings, and putting up signs and markers to help employees keep their distance.

Retail businesses, such as clothing, office supply, furniture and sporting goods stores, will be back but will only be allowed to do curb side or in-store pickup because those are quick transactions with limited contact. That means you'll have to make your purchase online or over the phone before you head over to pick it up.

And you must wear a mask, thanks to a new executive order from Cuomo that allows businesses to deny entry to those not wearing them.

De Blasio emphasized that the city will be there to help businesses open up safely and that it will "be with them every step of the way."

The Department of Buildings, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protections and the Department of Small Business Services will start training business owners immediately and will begin hand out guides with regulations on them as well as launch a "restart hotline" for help next week. Business advocates will also be sent out to help troubleshoot any problems that arise as businesses reopen and the agencies will do random inspections and hand out summonses in only egregious circumstances or for repeated violations. Complaints will be done by the Office of Special Enforcement, the mayor said.

"It's not gotcha," he said. "It's to educate and support businesses. We're going to give them a chance to correct but not wait forever because it's about the health and safety of their employees."

He said there will be "a lot more to say on it over the coming days."

