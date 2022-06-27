Here's what you need to know for Tuesday's election in NYC

You'll want to vote—this is the primary to elect the next governor of New York State.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 28! The big contest this primary is the New York State Governorship, with several candidates on both Democrat and Republican ballots. Since this is a primary, you’ll vote on a ballot according to your registered party affiliation.

This isn’t New York’s only primary election this summer though. Since districts were redrawn and several New Yorkers are now redistricted, the primary for U.S. Congress and State Senate will take place on Tuesday, August 23.

For now, here’s what you need to know about the New York Primary this Tuesday.

When and where are the polls open?

In New York City, polls will be open from 6am-9pm. Your polling place should be within a few blocks of your residence, but it may not be the same spot you voted in the last election. Confirm the location of your polling place at Vote.nyc.

What do I need to vote?

ID isn’t required for voting in NYC. Instead, you’ll give your name and address to a poll worker, and sign to confirm your identity. Pens are also provided. Masks are required at all polling sites, so come prepared with PPE. If you encounter any issues or problems at your polling site, call New York’s election protection hotline: 866-390-2992.

Who am I voting for?

Vote NYC will help you view a sample ballot before you get into the booth. Democrats can choose from three gubernatorial candidates: Current Governor Kathy Hochul, ​​Representative Tom Suozzi, a Long Island congressman, and Jumaane Williams, New York City’s public advocate. The four Republican candidates for governor are Representative Lee Zeldin, a Long Island congressman; Harry Wilson, a former hedge fund manager; Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani; and Rob Astorino, a 2014 gubernatorial candidate.

Additional primary races include Lieutenant Governor, judgeships and assembly members. The state attorney general and state comptroller are also running unopposed, as is U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, who will face off with a Republican candidate in the November Midterm election.

What if I can’t make it to the polls?

Though New Yorkers are supposed by applying for absentee ballots by 15 days before the election, you can still apply for an online absentee ballot on Election Day. We’re still in a pandemic, afterall. Visit absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov if you can’t make it out on Tuesday. You can also send a proxy to your local election board to pick up a ballot for you on Election Day.

When will election results be announced?

Typically, local news stations will announce results on Tuesday night, hours after the polls close.