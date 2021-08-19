One day you may find yourself flying through New York traffic, literally.

Last Wednesday, the formerly under-the-radar eVTOL developer Joby Aviation made a huge splash at the New York Stock Exchange when it unveiled its striking prototype electric air taxi. The unveiling, directly outside the historic building in the Financial District, was meant to celebrate the company’s official listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

For those unaware, “eVTOL” stands for electric vertical takeoff and landing and covers an area of passenger flight that could be a massive new form of transportation. When it comes to what many people think the future might look like, the flying electric cars are pretty on the nose—in some way resembling something straight out of The Jetsons.

Spectacular demonstrations aside, what most people are now wondering is probably something along the lines of: When can I hitch a ride on one of these to JFK Airport for my next trip out of town?

At least a partial clue to when we all might be flying around in electric cars can be found in the company’s investor materials which contains a number of ambitious targets. Currently, Joby Aviation is hoping to certify its novel aircraft by 2024. After aiming to receive a FAA Part 135 air carrier certificate by next year, the company is aiming to launch its commercial aerial rideshare service by 2024.

New Yorkers will have a slightly better sense of if any of the company's planned markets are near the five boroughs once the company announces its launch markets, which it hopes to do by the end of this year. According to a previous investor deck, the company hopes to be doing 40 flights per aircraft per day, totaling more than 34,000 daily flights, by 2026.



You can find out more about the futuristic vehicles, which feature a 150+ mile range, zero operating emissions and a top speed of 200 mph, on Joby Aviation’s official site.