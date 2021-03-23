Here's when NYC's floating bars and restaurants are opening for the season

There are many traditional harbingers of summer in NYC: the cherry blossoms in Central Park, that first waft of a hot garbage bag on the sidewalk, thinking it might be raining and then realizing you're just being dripped on by a random air conditioner… Perhaps none, however, are quite as joyful as the return of the city’s many boatstaurants. Ahoy, happy hour!

Obviously, NYC’s boatstaurant scene was very different last summer. However, with their naturally outdoor setting—many were able to open in a muted fashion toward the end of the summer. This summer, it’s looking like many will be sticking to a more traditional timeline.

Wondering how soon you’ll be able to wine and dine on a boat while taking in a beautiful waterfront sunset? Not to worry. We’re on the case.

Crew, the team behind popular NYC boatstaurants including Grand Banks, Island Oyster, Pilot and more announced yesterday that their West Village waterfront watering hole Drift In is now accepting reservations. They currently say that reservations for Grand Banks, their oyster hot spot docked on the Hudson River, will be available “any day now” and to follow their Instagram page now for priority access to the booking page when it goes live.

Three days ago, the Frying Pan replied that they’ll be opening “soon” to a customer on their Instagram page. North River Lobster Company, the floating lobster shack which leaves the dock for regular sails along the Hudson, has announced an official opening date of April 22. Groups of 15 people or more can reserve tables there now and day passes will be going on sale soon.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Barge, the floating bar and restaurant on the Greenpoint waterfront, recently announced an official opening date of May 1. You can join their mailing list here to stay up-to-date on when to book tickets.

