Here's when the Bryant Park Winter Village is coming back in 2024

Believe it or not, the holidays are around the corner already, which means Bryant Park's iconic Winter Village is about to come back.

Although the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park doesn't open until October 25, you can actually make your reservations online now to avoid missing out on some of the most popular activities. Here's how.

First thing's first: You don't need to make a reservation to actually attend the market and enjoy the more than 170 small businesses that will be selling holiday-related wares at the Village. But you do need to reserve tickets for ice skating, booking an igloo, or snatching your spot at the coveted Curling Café, where for $338 dollars you can play iceless curling, eat and drink with three other people and then cozy up in your own private heated dome.

Ice skating at the rink with rental equipment will cost you anywhere between $25-$30—or free if you bring your own skates. Meanwhile, the igloos, which are heated and perfect for intimate gatherings like small birthday parties, will cost you $242.69 per group of 4, or $485.36 for a group of 5 to 8 people. You can reserve your spot for any of those activities here.

Next to the famous 17,000-square-foot skating rink, The Lodge, a big food hall and bar, will offer seasonal food and beverages like apple cider. The Lodge will also have two full-service bars with festive cocktails and major holidays vibes next to the rink.

The Winter Village will be open from 8am until 10pm from October 25 until March 2, 2025. Ice skating will be available rain or shine, except in the case of heavy rain or extreme weather. Bryant Park recommends booking an ice skating session in the early morning during weekdays, before Thanksgiving or after New Year to avoid the worst of the holiday crowds.