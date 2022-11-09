New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dolly Parton MetroCard
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann for the MTA

Here’s where to get the Dolly Parton MetroCards

50,000 MetroCards will be available at four high-traffic Manhattan subway stations.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

It’s about to be a jolly Dolly holiday in NYC—the MTA just announced it’ll be releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of the singer’s new greatest hits album.

The special edition cards have the classic yellow and blue logo on the front but a deep purple back featuring Dolly’s signature, rhinestones and the name of the album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” as well as a QR code to pre-order said album on November 18. 

How do you get a special edition Dolly Parton MetroCard?

They are available now on a first-come, first-served basis at the MetroCard vending machines that accept all forms of payment, including credit, debit, and cash at the following stations in Manhattan:

  • 34 Street-Penn Station
  • 34 Street -Herald Square
  • Grand Central - 42 Street
  • Times Square-42 Street / 42 St

The MTA from time to time lends its MetroCard design to advertisers as a way to generate revenue, according to the MTA. (The agency sells space on the cards to advertisers.) This program has existed for many years but in 2012, the MTA renewed it by doing more of these kinds of campaigns that generate a lot of interest, including for Supreme, Game of Thrones, David Bowie, Wu-Tang Clan and Paul McCartney, among others. It's also designed cards for Pride, to honor veterans and has also done an Arts & Design campaign card that resulted in a card with the word "Optimism" on it.

Some of these cards, depending on their subject, have been listed on resell sites for way more than what they were originally purchased for.

The MTA says it’s releasing the Dolly MetroCards “In the spirit of riders using the transit system and ‘working 9 to 5.’” 

Metrocards dolly parton
Photograph: Marc A. Hermann for the MTA

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.