It’s about to be a jolly Dolly holiday in NYC—the MTA just announced it’ll be releasing Dolly Parton MetroCards in honor of the singer’s new greatest hits album.

The special edition cards have the classic yellow and blue logo on the front but a deep purple back featuring Dolly’s signature, rhinestones and the name of the album, “Diamonds & Rhinestones,” as well as a QR code to pre-order said album on November 18.

How do you get a special edition Dolly Parton MetroCard?

They are available now on a first-come, first-served basis at the MetroCard vending machines that accept all forms of payment, including credit, debit, and cash at the following stations in Manhattan:

34 Street-Penn Station

34 Street -Herald Square

Grand Central - 42 Street

Times Square-42 Street / 42 St

The MTA from time to time lends its MetroCard design to advertisers as a way to generate revenue, according to the MTA. (The agency sells space on the cards to advertisers.) This program has existed for many years but in 2012, the MTA renewed it by doing more of these kinds of campaigns that generate a lot of interest, including for Supreme, Game of Thrones, David Bowie, Wu-Tang Clan and Paul McCartney, among others. It's also designed cards for Pride, to honor veterans and has also done an Arts & Design campaign card that resulted in a card with the word "Optimism" on it.

Some of these cards, depending on their subject, have been listed on resell sites for way more than what they were originally purchased for.

The MTA says it’s releasing the Dolly MetroCards “In the spirit of riders using the transit system and ‘working 9 to 5.’”