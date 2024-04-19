It’s your last chance to get them until 2025!

If you haven’t yet had your fill of Do-si-dos, Thin Mints or Tagalongs, you’ll want to act fast! This is the last week to buy Girl Scout Cookies in NYC for the season!

Between 10am and 4pm, from April 20 to 27, you can grab your final boxes of cookies in NYC during “Encore Week.” Girl Scouts will set up booths in specific locations across the city, including Central Park, Grand Central and Washington Square Park, so they can sell 100,000 boxes to support its programming and troop activities, the organization said in a press release.

Here’s where you can find them:

April 20-27, 10am-4pm:

Grand Central, The Free Speech Area

Dominick Hotel, Urban Plaza

Central Park, 64th and 5th

Madison Square Park, 24th and 5th

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

April 22-27, 10am-4pm:

Washington Square Park, Holley Plaza

April 21 and 23, 10am-4pm:

Union Square, North End

“We’re thrilled to be able to give New Yorkers a final chance to grab their cookies this year before it’s too late,” said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York, in a statement. “Our Girl Scouts have worked hard this season to drive sales and learn key lessons in business and entrepreneurship, so I know they will be equally successful in our first-ever ‘Encore Week,’ with an ambitious goal of selling 100,000 boxes. We’ll have all of the cookie classics, so make sure to stop by!”

Cookies in New York City cost $7 a box. A portion of the sale of each box will go directly to Troop 6000, which launched in 2017. It serves families living in temporary housing and this past year, the troop expanded to serve the influx of asylum seekers that came into New York City.

What are you waiting for?