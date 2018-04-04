Hit up a champagne pop-up bar on the top of Rockefeller Center this month

As a very convincing flight attendant once told me, champagne always tastes better at higher altitudes. Going along with that, a new champagne pop-up bar that will be open on select nights from now through May has found the perfect location for serving up some bubbly: The top of Rockefeller Center.

On four nights this month, April 17th, 23rd, 24th and 30th, the new Bubble Bar will be transforming the Rainbow Room’s Gallery Bar into a champagne wonderland where guests can sample 15 types of the wine ranging from Michel Genet Blanc de Blanc at $19 per glass to Moët et Chandon at $110 per glass. They’ll also be serving six champagne cocktails created specifically for the evening, as well as champagne flights.

Along with the copious drinks, the special nights will also include champagne-infused “tipsy treats,” triple-cooked fried with champagne béarnaise sauce, a champagne dessert garden and a roasted banana soufflé with champagne sorbet. We love a theme!

You can visit the pop-up’s official site for more information on the bubbly evenings at the Rainbow Room (which, fun fact, has served 10 million glasses of champagne since it first opened in 1934—just slightly less than you may have had last New Years Eve) along with information on making reservations at the seasonal spot that boasts some truly breathtaking views.

