Hoda Kotb has officially replaced Matt Lauer on Today

Kicking off 2018 with some good news, it was announced this morning that Hoda Kotb will officially replace Matt Lauer as co-host of Today.

Lauer had been a Today co-host for more than 20 years but was fired last year after accusations of sexual harassment and assault. Kotb, a former NBC News correspondent, filled in for Lauer the day he was fired, November 29, and became the official replacement on January 2. The replacement of Lauer is one of many changes made as allegations of sexual misconduct surface throughout New York City and the country.

Kotb joins co-host Savannah Guthrie, who’s been in her role since 2012. It’s the very first time two women have been the main hosts of the show. It films in Rockefeller Center and frequently features outdoor concerts, meet-and-greets and surprise celebrity appearances.

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled,” Guthrie said.

Kotb stated, “Whaaaaaatttttttt!”

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​