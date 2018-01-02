  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Hoda Kotb has officially replaced Matt Lauer on Today

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Tuesday January 2 2018, 11:45am

 

Kicking off 2018 with some good news, it was announced this morning that Hoda Kotb will officially replace Matt Lauer as co-host of Today

Lauer had been a Today co-host for more than 20 years but was fired last year after accusations of sexual harassment and assault. Kotb, a former NBC News correspondent, filled in for Lauer the day he was fired, November 29, and became the official replacement on January 2. The replacement of Lauer is one of many changes made as allegations of sexual misconduct surface throughout New York City and the country.

Kotb joins co-host Savannah Guthrie, who’s been in her role since 2012. It’s the very first time two women have been the main hosts of the show. It films in Rockefeller Center and frequently features outdoor concerts, meet-and-greets and surprise celebrity appearances. 

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled,” Guthrie said. 

Kotb stated, “Whaaaaaatttttttt!”

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 589 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest