attendees at a music festival
Photograph: By Bryan Kwon

House of Yes co-hosts this giant outdoor music festival in Industry City

Abracadabra features live musical acts, food and drink options and a sustainable art bazaar.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
The weather is finally getting warmer and our dance shoes are de-thawing, which can only mean one thing: outdoor festival season is about to make its comeback.

Among the many worthy events that will be competing for your attention is Abracadabra NYC, a huge outdoor party held over two stages that is returning to the Industry City courtyard on Saturday, May 11. 

The festival is a collaboration between production company ZERO, Bushwick nightclub House of Yes and the all-women’s collective Abracadabra, teaming up to curate an impressive lineup of performances and special events. Abracadabra events tends to be pretty explosive and high energy, so prepare for long hours of amazing beats.

a dancer at a party
Photograph By: Bryan Kwon
a crowd at a festival
Photograph: By Bryan Kwon

Among the live musical acts will be electronic artist TSHA, Local Singles, Julia Sandstorm and sets by BLOND:ISH, a DJ who performed at this year’s Coachella.

The festival will also feature a sustainable art bazaar and several immersive experiences for attendees to revel in.

"We're so excited to kick off the summer season with a day-into-night party at the beautiful Industry City courtyard!," ZERO and House of Yes said in a joint statement.

In addition to entertainment, there will be several food options as well, including three bars that will sell cocktails, mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages. VIP tickets will give attendees access to their own separate bar and lounge.

The event will begin at 4pm and continue through midnight. Regular tickets start at $45, while VIP tickets will run $175 or more. You can get your tickets to the party right here.

