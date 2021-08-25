House of Yes is finally reopening this weekend

New York's favorite warehouse party spot is returning this weekend!

Bushwick's House of Yes officially reopens on Friday, August 27 after over sixteen months of closure. The first party on deck: F*ck Yes, is designed to welcome everyone back to dance all night, heal your heart and feed your soul. The party will reprise on Saturday, August 28, for those who want to keep dancing. The club stays open until 4am both nights.

New York City DJ Eli Escobar will be playing sets both nights, along with special guests and signature House of Yes performances including circus, acrobatics, dancers, beauty parlor, and a secret speakeasy sideshow in House of Yes’ newest next-door location. Guests can also catch a dance break in House of Yes' newly redecorated patio garden and front room.

Party instructions encourage guests to dress up, as is the norm at this quirky venue. "Looks are mandatory for entry. This is your moment. High style, art vibes, Express your best, brightest and boldest looks," reads the invite.

Created in 2007 by Kae Burke and Anya Sapozhnikova, two best friends who wanted to make art and have a good time, House of Yes has become a staple on New York's party circuit. Reopening events will continue on Labor Day weekend with A Thank You For Everything party.

General admission tickets for House of Yes' reopening weekend are $30 and available via Eventbrite. The option to Donate-A-Ticket allows a ticket will be reassigned to someone low-income, who relies on guests' generosity to attend the party.