House of Yes is throwing its largest-ever outdoor festival

House of Yes invites you to meet under the K Bridge this month for a summer festival series with underground grit and glamor.

The "Summer of Love," taking place at the Under The K Bridge Park in Greenpoint between June 12 and July 4, will be the largest outdoor venue House of Yes has ever had an event at and will feature seven events with both day and night parties.

Desert Hearts, Glitterbox, Distrikt, Soul Summit Music, Stuntsz, Kuna and Gardens of Babylon will curate epic dance parties while artists including Louie Vega, Tedd Patterson, DJ Spinna, Mikey Lion and others will provide tunes to dance to.

The line-up is as follows:

More details for these events will be released closer to their dates. Visit houseofyes.org/summerlove for the full line-up.

House of Yes Co-founder Kae Burke says it's "refreshing" to once again plan big events after two hard years of very small and controlled parties.

"Our whole vibe is immersive and interactive—the medium of our art is human connection, which is so intimate and interactive, and now we can create a full experience without compromise," she tells us.

Photograph: Chris Lavado | pictured, offbrandproject.com

The waterfront park where the festival will take place has sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline but still feels like a secret spot, Burke says. This is the same spot that hundreds infiltrated in 2020 to hold a rave in the middle of the pandemic, only this time it's a fully-fledged park and no one is trespassing. Still, the "underground grit and glamor" vibe still remains, Burke says.

The "sexy summer sparkle spectacle" will have food trucks, body painters, tattoo artists and live art, plus, during the daytime, the events will be open to all ages.

"It's about having people come with an open mind and open heart so they are able to make new friends," Burke says. "This is the best thing about festivals—you're creating new connections, finding new music and new members of your community."