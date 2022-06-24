How New Yorkers are responding to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Just as Pride begins and New Yorkers are preparing for a weekend of celebration, a major setback to women's rights has occurred. On Friday, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade—the ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion—giving states the power set their own abortion laws. There will be about 26 states that outlaw or restrict abortion, meaning that women and those who are pregnant across the country will need to cross state lines in order to see reproductive healthcare.

In New York City, advocates, leaders, business owners and New Yorkers are responding with rallies, calls to action, donations and more.

Below are the following ways you can help and how New Yorkers are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade:

NYAA Fund Rally

Friday, June 24, 6:30pm

Washington Square Park

and 8pm at Union Square

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights NYC protest: Overturn Roe? Hell NO!

Friday, June 24, 5pm

Union Square

Bans Off Manhattan with Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund

Friday, June 24, 8pm

Union Square Park

Community Gathering: Queens Fights Back

Friday, June 24, 7pm

Bliss & 46th under the 7

Decision Day Action in Brooklyn: We Won’t Go Back

Wednesday, July 13, 4pm

Tompkins Square Park Wednesday, July 13, 4pmTompkins Square Park

Restaurants and bars are beginning to promote specials with proceeds going toward women's rights organizations, including:

$1 of every mezcal Paloma will be donated to Planned Parenthood

These are organizations you can donate directly to:

You can find more funds by state at donations4abortion.com.

Let us know if we're missing something—we will continue to update this as we get more information.

With the Pride March on Sunday, Kierra Johnson, the executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force, issued a statement:

"Finally, we know this: bans on abortion are deeply racist and profoundly sexist—the harshest impacts always fall on Black and Brown women and pregnant people and our families and communities," she said. "This decision will impact these communities the most and it is these lives that will be forever harmed by the loss of these fundamental rights."

NYC Councilmember Gale Brewer said on Twitter that she is angry and shocked about the state of the country, "but we cannot relent, and must continue the fight. We must remember those brave Americans who came before us, who fought valiantly to secure basic human rights for so many."

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a public education campaign for anyone who may need abortion care.