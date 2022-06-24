New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
abortion rights rally protest nyc
Photograph: Shutterstock

How New Yorkers are responding to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Here's how you can help.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Just as Pride begins and New Yorkers are preparing for a weekend of celebration, a major setback to women's rights has occurred. On Friday, the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade—the ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion—giving states the power set their own abortion laws. There will be about 26 states that outlaw or restrict abortion, meaning that women and those who are pregnant across the country will need to cross state lines in order to see reproductive healthcare. 

In New York City, advocates, leaders, business owners and New Yorkers are responding with rallies, calls to action, donations and more.

Below are the following ways you can help and how New Yorkers are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade:

NYAA Fund Rally
Friday, June 24, 6:30pm
Washington Square Park
and 8pm at Union Square

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights NYC protest: Overturn Roe? Hell NO!
Friday, June 24, 5pm
Union Square

Bans Off Manhattan with Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund
Friday, June 24, 8pm
Union Square Park

Community Gathering: Queens Fights Back
Friday, June 24, 7pm
Bliss & 46th under the 7

Decision Day Action in Brooklyn: We Won’t Go Back
Wednesday, July 13, 4pm
Tompkins Square Park

Restaurants and bars are beginning to promote specials with proceeds going toward women's rights organizations, including:

$1 of every mezcal Paloma will be donated to Planned Parenthood

These are organizations you can donate directly to:

You can find more funds by state at donations4abortion.com.

Let us know if we're missing something—we will continue to update this as we get more information.

With the Pride March on Sunday, Kierra Johnson, the executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force, issued a statement:

"Finally, we know this: bans on abortion are deeply racist and profoundly sexist—the harshest impacts always fall on Black and Brown women and pregnant people and our families and communities," she said. "This decision will impact these communities the most and it is these lives that will be forever harmed by the loss of these fundamental rights."

NYC Councilmember Gale Brewer said on Twitter that she is angry and shocked about the state of the country, "but we cannot relent, and must continue the fight. We must remember those brave Americans who came before us, who fought valiantly to secure basic human rights for so many."

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a public education campaign for anyone who may need abortion care.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.