Over 150,000 Ukrainians call New York City home, and many live in the East Village's Little Ukraine. New York's Ukrainian Village, the blocks on Sixth and Seventh Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan are home to Ukrainian cultural institutions, restaurants, expats and more. Here's how the neighborhood is showing solidarity with Ukraine and how New Yorkers can help show support.

The famous Ukrainian diner's blue and yellow cookies represent a sweet show of solidarity from a classic New York treat. Eager diners have also been waiting outside in the cold to support the East Village institution.

Along with sharing the crafts and folk art of Ukraine in their longstanding collection, the Ukrainian Museum is also boosting news of protests, rallies and demonstrations to take to the streets and support Ukraine. Follow @ukrainianmuseum on Instagram for news of upcoming gatherings and your daily dose of Ukrainian culture. The museum is also organizing an event on Wednesday, March 2 at 7pm, highlighting Ukrainian poets and performers to stand in solidarity.

St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church

This active place of worship on East 7th Street has set up a shrine on its steps. Flowers, candles and notes of inspiration or remembrance are there for all passersby to stop, reflect or add their own tributes.

Streecha

A new-ish basement-level Ukrainian restaurant, Streecha is one of several restaurants making pierogi and Eastern European fare more exciting in the city. The eatery just launched a TikTok channel to expand its reach beyond New York city. The restaurant is also open to volunteers to help make varenyky, i.e. Ukrainian pierogies. Stop by on Saturdays from 8am–11am to help fold the dumplings.

Known as the locals' alternative to an often busy Veselka, this East Village mainstay offers top notch Ukrainian fare and hospitality. They're helping boost a fundraiser to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine via Facebook and are now serving Ukrainian borscht in honor of the heroes in Ukraine.

This Soviet-themed bar and literary hotspot near Little Ukraine is showing its own solidarity on the menu, by replacing Russian beer with Ukrainian beer.