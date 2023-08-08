JetBlue’s fall sale can take you to Los Angeles, San Diego and beyond on the cheap.

Shifting from your never-leaving-New York era to your summer heat and sidewalk scents need-to-get-out-of-here era? There’s a quick cure for that. Leaving New York for a few days is perhaps the best remedy to look forward to returning home, and JetBlue’s newest sale is here to help.

To give New Yorkers a little trip to look forward to, JetBlue is doing a three-day “All for Fall” sale.

Starting today, and running through Thursday, August 10, JetBlue Airways and JetBlue Vacations are offering a three-day sale with special fares to popular destinations. The airline flies out of all three major tristate airports—LaGuardia, JFK and Newark—so you can pick your route.

Photograph: Shutterstock Fly to Los Angeles to remember how much you love New York

Some of the lowest fares in the sale include a $49 flight between LaGuardia and Tampa (TPA), and $49 flights from LGA or JFK to Charleston (CHS). A $39 fare to Savannah is also an option. Additional $49 fares include trips to New Orleans, Orlando, Portland, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa and beyond. Additional discounts include trips to major cities including a $59 flight between LaGuardia and Atlanta (ATL), a $69 flight from JFK to Austin (AUS), a $79 flight between JFK and San Diego (SAN) and a $99 flight between Newark and Los Angeles (LAX).

If you’re eager to escape to an island, San Juan, St. Maarten, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and more beachy destinations are also included in the sale. Note that fares may differ depending on the day you want to travel: Different or additional day-of-week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route. Certain routes may not operate daily or may commence service later in the sale window.

Two-night vacation packages are also available, including flights and hotel, starting in the low $200s for a full weekend away, with minimal planning required.