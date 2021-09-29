Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for eligible New Yorkers.

If signing up for a vaccine gives you harsh memories of refreshing @TurboVax every 30 seconds this past winter and spring to get your first dose time slot, take a deep breath. This rollout promises to be better.

To start, only people who received the Pfizer vaccines at least six months ago or more are eligible for a third shot. Like the initial doses, the booster shot is free.

The booster is currently recommended for New Yorkers age 65 and up, as well as anyone living in a long-term care setting. New Yorkers fifty and up with underlying medical conditions are also recommended to get the booster, according to information from New York State.

A third shot is also available for New Yorkers 18 and up with underlying medical conditions, as well as New Yorkers 18 and up who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their occupation, like healthcare, restaurant work or anything that requires face-to-face contact and proximity. Of course, consulting your regular health care provider is recommended to help decide if the Pfizer booster is necessary for you right now.

So how do you get the shot? Easy! Make an appointment online at dozens of locations across the state, but know that some venues limit who can get the third dose on site. Some vaccine centers also offer walk-in appointments. NYC Health and Hospitals offer vaccine centers in every borough, with booster appointments easily bookable online.

Pharmacies, doctor's offices, and healthcare clinics are also all offering the booster shot, with appointments available online via CVS, Duane Reade/Walgreen's, Rite Aid and many more local pharmacies.