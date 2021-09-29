New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
vaccine
Photograph: Shutterstock

How to get a vaccine booster shot in NYC

Booster doses are now available to select New Yorkers.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for eligible New Yorkers. 

If signing up for a vaccine gives you harsh memories of refreshing @TurboVax every 30 seconds this past winter and spring to get your first dose time slot, take a deep breath. This rollout promises to be better.

To start, only people who received the Pfizer vaccines at least six months ago or more are eligible for a third shot. Like the initial doses, the booster shot is free.

The booster is currently recommended for New Yorkers age 65 and up, as well as anyone living in a long-term care setting. New Yorkers fifty and up with underlying medical conditions are also recommended to get the booster, according to information from New York State.  

A third shot is also available for New Yorkers 18 and up with underlying medical conditions, as well as New Yorkers 18 and up who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to their occupation, like healthcare, restaurant work or anything that requires face-to-face contact and proximity. Of course, consulting your regular health care provider is recommended to help decide if the Pfizer booster is necessary for you right now.

So how do you get the shot? Easy! Make an appointment online at dozens of locations across the state, but know that some venues limit who can get the third dose on site. Some vaccine centers also offer walk-in appointments. NYC Health and Hospitals offer vaccine centers in every borough, with booster appointments easily bookable online

Pharmacies, doctor's offices, and healthcare clinics are also all offering the booster shot, with appointments available online via CVS, Duane Reade/Walgreen's, Rite Aid and many more local pharmacies. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.