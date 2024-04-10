How to get tickets to Missy Elliott tour in NYC this summer, including price

There are very few artists who can say that they’re responsible for the evolution of an entire genre, and Missy Elliott is one of the select group of people who can say exactly that. Elliott not only changed the trajectory of hip-hop, but she’s also the blueprint for every relevant hip-hop artist today, from Lil Wayne to Nicki Minaj.

The icon just announced that she’s about to go on her first-ever headlining tour, Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience. It will kick off on July 4 in Vancouver, then go through 24 stops that include Seattle, L.A., Atlanta, Newark, and, of course, Brooklyn. She’s not going at it alone, though. The tour will have appearances by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland, so you’re really getting three legends for the price of one.

“Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!” Elliott said in a statement. “We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!"

The announcement was accompanied by a short video that aired on Good Morning America. This has been a major past several months for Elliott: In November, she became the first female rapper to be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of fame.

Here is all you need to know so that you don’t miss this legendary concert.

When is Missy Elliott’s 2024 tour coming to NYC?

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott is going to Brooklyn on Monday, August 12, which is the fifth-to-last stop of her North America tour.

What venue is the tour being held at in NYC?

The concert will be at the emblematic Barclays Center on Atlantic Avenue, which is home to the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty. The venue’s capacity for concerts is 17,000. Other upcoming concerts at the Barclays Center include Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson.

How can I get tickets for the 2024 'Out of This World' tour in NYC?

Tickets will go for sale to the general public this Friday, April 12 at 10am here. If you are a Verizon customer, you can get your presale tickets now by connecting your account and entering the Offer Passcode when you buy tickets.

How much are tickets for Missy Elliott’s tour?

Tickets start at $93 and go all the way up to $944 for VIP packages.

Any news on opening acts?

We know that Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland will be part of the tour, but we’re not sure if there will be openers or if there will be openers at all.