How to make over 6 figures as a pizza influencer in NYC

If you’re passionate about your dollar slices, gourmet pies, Neapolitan-style pizzas and Detroit-style trays, this new pizza-centric job may be for you.

Slice, the local pizza delivery app, is hiring a New York City-based Pizza Influencer to create social media content (primarily TikTok and Instagram Reels) that celebrates pizza, pizzeria owners, and pizza eaters. The gig is listed on LinkedIn as an entry-level position, with a salary range of $85,000 - $110,000. Loving pizza is also a requirement, as is three or more years of creating video content (your own platforms count).

Becoming a social media star isn’t easy, but this sounds like a delicious and well-compensated way to rise to cheesy online fame. The job, which will be with Slice’s marketing team, requires the hired pizza influencer to film, edit and star in social media-optimized videos designed to expand the Slice brand. More technical responsibilities include testing different video formats, finding content that resonates with pizza lovers, interviewing pizza shop owners and more. Fostering relationships with food influencers, collaborating with local pizzerias, and growing Slice’s social presence is also part of the role.

The Pizza Influencer will be the new “face” of Slice and have to create three or more videos each week to post to TikTok and Instagram. Not too shabby, for a full-time job that offers flexible PTO, health insurance, 401K matching up to 4%, a monthly wellness stipend and a weekly pizza stipend.

Nonstop New York City pizzas and healthcare? It's going to get competitive.

The hiring process requires an application, plus a video resume, followed by a call with a recruiter and further formal hiring steps.