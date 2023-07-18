How to make the most of Korean Arts Week at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center’s second annual Summer for the City is currently in full swing, and this Wednesday the blockbuster arts and culture festival is kicking off its first-ever Korean Arts Week. For four straight days New Yorkers will have the chance to experience Korean culture first-hand without hopping on a pricey 16-hour flight. With a diverse lineup featuring K-rock concerts, K-pop silent discos, traditional and contemporary dance performances and more, Korean Arts Week promises something fun for every K-culture fan (and for anyone who’s simply K-curious). Most of the events are FREE, so grab your friends and get a taste of what Korea has to offer beyond BTS, Squid Game and the other usual suspects!

What is Korean Arts Week?

Part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City series, Korean Arts Week showcases the breadth and beauty of Korean culture through music, dance, visual art and more. It’s the first time that Summer for the City is highlighting various aspects of a country’s culture over multiple days.

When is it?

Korean Arts Week will take place from July 19–22. To view the full schedule of events, visit the Lincoln Center’s Korean Arts Week website.

Where will the events be held?

All of the event venues are located on the Lincoln Center campus. The Korean Arts Week website lists venue info for each event and also includes a detailed campus map.

How can I attend?

All but one of the events are FREE, so you just have to show up. For most events, attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis, with gates opening 30 minutes before the event starts. Some programs might fill up quickly though, so attendees are advised to show up about an hour early for guaranteed entry into some of these events. Many of the events also have a free Fast Track option, which gives you priority entry up until 30 minutes before show time. Check each event’s webpage on the Korean Arts Week site for more details.



Here are some of the highlights that you’ll definitely want to check out:

1. K-Indie Music Night with Crying Nut and Say Sue Me

Crying Nut

Following last summer’s resounding success, K-Indie Music Night returns for its second year, this time with Korean rock legends Crying Nut and the Busan-based surf rock band Say Sue Me.

Considered to be the founding fathers of Korean punk rock (along with No Brain and Pippi Band), Crying Nut helped establish South Korea’s indie rock scene in the mid-1990’s and remain one of Korea’s most iconic and influential rock acts today (their bassist even founded “Kyungrockjeol,” one of the hottest indie music festivals in Seoul).

Surf rock quartet Say Sue Me, whose songs are almost exclusively in English, won Best Modern Rock Song and Best Modern Rock Album at the 2019 Korean Music Awards (Korea’s equivalent of the Grammys) and have a sizable international following.

Not everyone was able to be admitted to last year’s K-indie Music Night, so be sure to arrive early!

If you can’t make it in person, the concert will be livestreamed here as well.

2. One Dance

Photograph: Courtesy Hwang Piljoo

Performed by the Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre, “One Dance” is a modern take on traditional Korean court dances, which, together with the accompanying court music and songs, have been designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. This is the only Korean Arts Week event that’s NOT free, but if this teaser is any indicator, the show promises to be unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Purchase your tickets here.

3. From the Heart of Korea by KTMDC Dance Company

Photograph: Courtesy Deokhyung Cho KTMDC

New York’s premier Korean percussion and dance troupe KTMDC Dance Company will be performing a wide array of traditional Korean music and dances and holding a special workshop for families before the show.

4. Dongyang Gozupa

Photograph: Courtesy Dongyang Gozupa

Experimental trio Dongyang Gozupa mix traditional Korean music with prog rock and heavy metal to create their own unique, genre-defying sound.

5. Gray by Silver

Photograph: Courtesy Gray by Silver

Soothe your senses with the ethereal soundscapes of Gray by Silver, a four-piece ensemble who combines Korean folk songs with western classical, jazz and new age.

6. WAVE by d’strict

Photograph: Courtesy d'strict

Make sure to stop by the art installation on display by d’strict, the Korean design company behind many of the awe-inspiring 3D digital art installations seen in Times Square and around the world.

There’ll also be silent discos for K-pop lovers, an outdoor film screening, family and wellness activities and more. See the full program of events here.

And if you still can’t get enough of all things Korean, Rockefeller Center is also hosting a series of festivities this week featuring Korean food and beverage tastings, K-beauty demonstrations, art exhibitions and opportunities to try on traditional Korean outfits.

This week New York City is going all out to celebrate Korea, so mark your calendars and get ready for the ultimate K-culture fest!