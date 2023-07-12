How to see Manhattanhenge this week

Everything you need to know to take in the stunning spectacular.

Manhattanhenge is wowing New Yorkers one more time this year—today!

The NYC phenomenon, when the sun aligns with the street grid of Manhattan to create a bright, beautiful sunset, is back. Get out your cameras out and get ready for the traffic to slow and crowds to form.

Here’s what you need to know to take in this natural spectacular.

When is Manhattanhenge this July?

July 12 (full sun) and 13 (half-sun).

Note: Inclement weather can affect the experience. Tonight’s weather is supposed to be perfectly partly cloudy while Thursday night may have rainshowers.

What time is Manhattanhenge this weekend?

On July 12, it’s at 8:20pm (full sun) and on July 13, its at 8:21pm (half sun).

Where are the best places to watch?

According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, the best cross streets are 14th, 34th, 42nd, 57th and 79th Streets, as they’re wide blocks with interesting buildings for framing your photos. It is recommended to go east for the best views.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson notes, “The Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building render 34th Street and 42nd Street especially striking vistas.”