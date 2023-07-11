You may be surprised to see the phenomenon in New York!

The Northern Lights may be visible from New York City this week! Seriously.

The popular phenomenon also known as the Aurora Borealis is typically reserved for viewing from the northernmost countries, think Fairbanks, Alaska or upper Scandinavia. Now, the mystical sky is likely to be visible from several states across the country this Thursday thanks to a solar storm.

Here's how to have the best chance of seeing the famously unpredictable (and sometimes disappointing, but hopefully not) Northern Lights.

When will the Northern Lights be visible in NYC?

The Northern Lights will be visible the night of Thursday, July 13, 2023, in New York City. However, note that excess light and light pollution may block any potential views, so for the best chance to see the sky change colors, viewers will want to be away from light.

In a dark viewing spot (think a park, beach or residential area without much city light), you won’t need a telescope or anything special to see the lights, just look up. Knowing New York, it’s likely some impromptu events, themed drinks and more may pop-up during the week, to really make the potential of seeing the Northern Lights an immersive experience. Also, if you don’t see them, time spent staring at the sky with friends or neighbors doesn’t have to be time wasted.

The weather in NYC for Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with rain showers starting late, but if you’re lucky enough to get outside of the city, you’ll have a better chance of seeing the lights.

What’s the best time to see the Aurora Borealis?

Looking for the aurora borealis can be an hours-long process, as the phenomenon is fleeting. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center suggests looking upwards to the sky between 10pm and 2am for the best chance of catching the lights.

What causes the Northern Lights?

Though they look completely magical, the Northern Lights are a scientific phenomenon. A 2021 article in the scientific journal Nature Communications concluded that the Northern Lights occur thanks to the sun's pull on Earth's magnetic field. This results in the colorful release of light, which is what humans can see in the sky.

Happy viewing!