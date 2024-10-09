Hugh Jackman is coming to Radio City Music Hall for a 12-show concert run

Stage and screen megastar Hugh Jackman will perform a dozen concerts at Radio City Music Hall in 2025, the venue announced today. His new show, titled "From New York, with Love," will kick off with a weekend in January, then return for one weekend a month in April through August.

Before he was Wolverine, Jackman was Curly, the open-hearted hero of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! The 1998 London revival of that show put Jackman on the map as a leading man, and the strapping Aussie has never abandoned his musical-theater roots. He won a 2004 Tony Award for playing his countryman Peter Allen in the biomusical The Boy from Oz, and hit the Broadway boards again as con man Harold Hill in 2022's The Music Man. I; in between, he starred in the concert show Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway. On screen, he has sung his heart out in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman; on TV, he has plied his song-and-dance talents as a four-time host of the Tony Awards.

Jackman is an old-school entertainer, and his new show is to be a major event. A retrospective survey of his career to date, "From New York, with Love" will include favorites from The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man, as well as other selections from his career. The debut weekend on January 24 and 25 will be followed by shows on April 18–19, May 23–24, June 20–21, July 18–19 and August 15–16.



For a first crack at tickets, register at the From New York, with Love website for a presale that begins on Tuesday, October 15, at 10am ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public three days later on Friday, October 18, at 10am ET.