Ice cream made with hard liquor is now legal in NYC

Here’s one cheery development in an overall rough year: New York state has officially legalized boozy ice cream! Just when we needed it the most, right?

As you may have gathered from the giant sports bar that’s materialized on the street outside your apartment or the sharp increase in the number of people you walk by carrying discreet craft cocktails in mason jars, a lot of booze restrictions have been loosened in New York this year. Now, you can add the previous ban on liquor-infused ice cream to that list.

But first, a short history of alcohol and ice cream laws in New York.

For the last decade, wine-infused ice creams have been legal in the state. Two years ago, the law was changed to allow beer and hard cider-infused ice cream. And now, Cuomo has signed into law legislation making it legal for hard liquor to join the party. (On a side note: Absolutely no one has said it’s legal for mustard to be added to ice cream and the entire French’s corporation should be arrested immediately.)

"This legislation will further grow a burgeoning industry and boost small businesses while helping to put them on a path of sustained growth that empowers both producers and consumers,” said Governor Cuomo in a statement.

Don’t expect to start throwing back scoops like they’re shots during a 21st birthday at Haagen-Dazs, though. The law limits hard ice cream to no more than 5 percent ABV. (Is there a phrase funnier than “hard ice cream?” Probably not. Ice cream, you’re not fooling anyone with that play for street cred.)

Good news, lactose-tolerant boozehounds: The law goes into effect immediately.

Most popular on Time Out

- You can now rent a “backyard” on the waterfront at Pier 17

- The 8 rooftops now open with the best views of NYC

- Everything you need to know about the NYC quarantine checkpoints

- Free kayaking is now returning to Brooklyn Bridge Park

- A new Harlem restaurant has opened on one of the world’s smallest aircraft carriers

Share the story