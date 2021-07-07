Ichiban To Go opens with sushi lollipops, ramen tacos and more

A popular New Jersey-based sushi caterer and ghost kitchen has crossed the Hudson into Manhattan, making quick, quality sushi even easier to come by.

Located at 116 W Houston St., just blocks from Washington Square Park, Ichiban To Go offers an extensive sushi and Japanese food menu available for pickup or delivery, a sibling to its first takeout-only spot in Jersey City. Everything is made fresh-to-order, and is ready to eat, on a picnic or at home.

From 12pm–4:30pm Ichiban To Go offers lunch specials, like an $18.95 combo including 4 pieces of sushi, 5 pieces of sashimi, a California Roll, plus miso soup and a salad. Bento boxes are also available for lunch, with teriyaki glazed ribs, tofu, chicken and more.

Ichiban To Go Ichiban To Go's sushi taco with tobiko

The extensive menu definitely encourages a share-worthy feast to takeout, with options ranging from dim sum to bao buns to Japanese fried calamari, sesame soba noodles, four unique preparations of edamame, basil shrimp tempura and much more.

Sushi and sashimi starts at $3 ala cart, with rolls starting at $6.50 and plenty of combo platters available.

Perhaps most special to the menu are Ichiban To Go's distinct creations, like a sushi lollipop stacked with salmon, avocado, spicy tuna, tobiko, edamame and seaweed salad. Sushi tacos in wonton shells, ramen tacos stuffed with teriyaki pork belly, sushi pizza on a crispy pancake and crispy fried sushi round out the eccentric menu.

Orders for Ichiban To Go can be placed directly online, or via third-party apps.