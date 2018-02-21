Iconic photos of David Bowie are going on view at a downtown gallery this week

With the Brooklyn Museum's “David Bowie Is” exhibition launching next month, it seems like all of NYC is going in on Thing White Duke fever. On Friday, February 23, Morrison Hotel Gallery launches “BOWIE,” a month-long photography exhibition celebrating the many looks of the master shape-shifter.

Photos on view include Brian Duffy's iconic lighting-bolt “Aladdin Sane” portrait from 1973, Masayoshi Sukita's "Heroes" from 1977, along with dozens of behind the scenes shots of the man while on the road, performing and producing. Signed prints of all images are available for sale.

The free exhibition runs February 23–March 23 at the Morrison Hotel Gallery.

Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Museum

