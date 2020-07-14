If you fly into a New York airport, you'll have to fill out this form or be fined $2,000

Governor Andrew Cuomo just made flying into New York State a little more difficult for those coming from viral hotspots.

As of Tuesday, anyone entering a New York airport from states with high case numbers must fill out a form providing their contact information and itinerary or else face a $2,000 fine and court-ordered quarantine. Cuomo issued the state emergency health order on Monday.

The form, which you'll be given by an airline before you arrive in New York, asks you for your full name, birthday, gender, contact information, date of arrival, where you traveled from and which airport or port you arrived in and what airline or method of travel you took. You must also include the address you're headed to, if it is is your primary residence, the duration of your stay if it's not, and if and when you've been in a state with "significant community spread." You will also be asked about any symptoms you might be experiencing.

There will be "enforcement teams" made of peace officers at each of the five NYC airports, who will request completed state traveler forms from disembarking passengers. If you don't fill it out, you could get slapped with a $2,000 fine and summons as well as a mandatory quarantine, Cuomo said on Monday.

Those coming to New York by train, bus or car have to fill the form out online, but it's unclear how the state would enforce that.

Already, New York State requires travelers from 22 states to quarantine for 14 days form the last day they were in one of those states. The form is just a way to enforce this and aid in contact tracing. (Note: If you travel through one of these states for less than 24 hours, you're excluded from having to fill out the form.)

As of Tuesday, the states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, KS, LA, MN, MS, NC, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, WI.

This is based upon a seven-day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents, according to New York State.

A cluster of cases in Rensselaer County sprang up recently because travelers from Georgia didn't quarantine when they arrived there, according to the governor.

"Fool me once," Cuomo said on Monday. "We can't be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing the virus again. It is that simple."

