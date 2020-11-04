New YorkChange city
AOC giving a speech
Photograph: Shutterstock

Incredible reactions to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's re-election in NYC

New Yorkers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Collier Sutter
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 31-year-old, Bronx-born Latina had an overwhelming victory Tuesday for her second term as New York’s 14th congressional district.

AOC, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, has become one of the most talked-about politicians in America. A vocal proponent of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and social justice progress has become a role model to many. AOC's strong charisma, and ability to connect with young voters, has allowed the congresswoman to build one of Capitol Hill's most engaged social followings to date with a whopping 9.6 million followers

Passionate New Yorkers took to Twitter to share their optimism today about her 2020 re-election—some even pledged she had their vote if her name were to appear on the ballot in 2024's presidential election.  

So, does Ocasio-Cortez have her heart set on running for president? She recently told Vanity Fair, “I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like.” She later added that she would not seek a higher ranked position just for the sake of things, but would assess whether a new job would make her more “effective.”

