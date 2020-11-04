New Yorkers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 31-year-old, Bronx-born Latina had an overwhelming victory Tuesday for her second term as New York’s 14th congressional district.

AOC, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, has become one of the most talked-about politicians in America. A vocal proponent of Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and social justice progress has become a role model to many. AOC's strong charisma, and ability to connect with young voters, has allowed the congresswoman to build one of Capitol Hill's most engaged social followings to date with a whopping 9.6 million followers.

Passionate New Yorkers took to Twitter to share their optimism today about her 2020 re-election—some even pledged she had their vote if her name were to appear on the ballot in 2024's presidential election.

i KNOW you shouldn't glorify politicians.. but.. aoc.. pic.twitter.com/nTXwpVahwJ — emmy (@killingbuffy) November 4, 2020

Good news from yesterday’s elections:



-@AOC won her race 💃🏾

-Weed is becoming legalized for adults 21+ in New Jersey 🍃

-Formerly incarcerated people can vote in California 🌟 — bodega queen ✨ (@blkandnotmild) November 4, 2020

AOC's been voted back in! The queen returns! — the family shame (@SelaChan2) November 4, 2020

me: you shouldn’t stan politicians



also me: look at this aoc fancam pic.twitter.com/iiNL1vqXIl — 🎃✨mac✨🎃 (@HaughtDamnSwift) November 4, 2020

Me just patiently waiting for when AOC can run for president pic.twitter.com/L4y6kIHlqi — Eliza (@elizardd) November 4, 2020

1439 days until @AOC can be president — Days Until AOC Can Run for President (@POTUS_AOC) November 4, 2020

AOC ever run for President I’ll camp out at the polls like Black Friday lmao — Jimmy Coppa (@jimmy_c110) October 29, 2020

So, does Ocasio-Cortez have her heart set on running for president? She recently told Vanity Fair, “I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like.” She later added that she would not seek a higher ranked position just for the sake of things, but would assess whether a new job would make her more “effective.”

