Indoor dining has officially resumed in upstate New York

As New York City eagerly anticipates Phase 2 of its reopening, when some outdoor dining may be allowed, other parts of the state are already looking toward indoor dining.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that as of today, “restaurants in five upstate regions—North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes—will be able to relaunch indoor dining... Those venues must meet strict guidelines to reopen, including implementing social distancing measures and keeping dining rooms under 50 percent of regular capacity,” Eater NY reported yesterday.

This reopening plan does not yet include areas of the state that New Yorkers traditionally flock to in the summer, such as the Hudson Valley and Catskill regions. It remains unclear when restaurants in those regions will be able to move onto the next stage and operate at full capacity.

In the meantime, New York City is expected to enter its second phase of reopening as early as June 22nd, though some say it’s more likely to happen come July. As we reported earlier this week, that will include plans for outdoor dining.

To learn more about how New York City’s official guidelines for how outdoor dining at restaurants will be different than prior to the pandemic, we’ve got you covered.

