Indoor fitness classes are coming back to NYC on Monday

The announcement seemed straightforward enough.

After having been suspended since March, indoor fitness classes would now be returning to NYC this coming Monday. Like many other recent announcements around reopenings, Governor Cuomo delivered the news at a press conference with reporters. Also, similar to the plan regarding the reopenings of restaurants, museums, and theaters—the capacities would be limited at first: Just 33 percent to start. Gyms will be required to undergo health inspections and all participants will be required to wear masks and provide contact info.

Since then, however, the decision has received a lot more official pushback than similar rulings around openings. Mayor De Blasio made his displeasure with the decision known today, saying at a press conference, “It's just troubling to me that our health care team has said very clearly this is not what they would have done, and the state just doesn't care.”

Though the city can’t overrule the state on the matter, NYC’s Health Commissioner is currently urging older New Yorkers and anyone in at-risk groups to refrain from taking indoor fitness classes at this time. (Luckily, we’ve all kind of fallen in love with outdoor fitness classes this year.) If you’re still looking to stay home when it comes to working out, we also have some excellent virtual exercise offerings.

