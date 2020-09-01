Indoor gyms are reopening in NYC tomorrow

Here’s what you need to know about the return of indoor gyms to the city.

The return of indoor dining to NYC may be postponed indefinitely, but indoor gyms will be back in business starting tomorrow. (That’s right. Your unassailable, five-month-long excuse for not going to the gym is almost over.)

After a delay from the initially announced August start date, and an explosion of outdoor workout options, gyms are gearing up to once again welcome New Yorkers back for indoor workouts.

In order to prepare for the big day, the Department of Health has been conducting virtual inspections of gyms to make sure their facilities are following the guidelines to keep customers and staff safe.

Over a video call, the inspector will take stock of the location’s safety plans, supply of face masks, social distancing markers and more. (If you really want to do a deep dive into the updated rules and regulations around the city’s gyms, you can find the official state guidelines here.)

The virtual inspections are a temporary solution to free up time for inspectors to also make sure the city’s schools are safe before kids start returning to classes.

Though you may soon be able to return to your go-to gym starting tomorrow, indoor group classes and pools remain off the table for the time being.

