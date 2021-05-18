New York
Timeout

Irving Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation

Irving Plaza just unveiled a lineup of over 40 concerts that start this summer

See who's playing on the newly revamped and storied stage.

By
Shaye Weaver
After a year-long hiatus and a multimillion-dollar renovation, Irving Plaza announced that it'll reopen on Tuesday, August 17 with Ashley McBryde as the first of more than 40 concerts this summer.

The storied music venue in Gramercy has seen amazing shows from Sir Paul McCartney and The Foo Fighters to U2, Green Day, The Ramones, Nine Inch Nails and many others.

This year, it'll welcome names like Ben Folds, Noah Cyrus, Jesse McCartney, Princess Nokia and Ripe.

Tickets go on sale this week.

When audiences return to Irving Plaza, it'll be a new experience because in 2019, the venue closed for a massive renovation that included the addition of an upscale VIP Lounge with a private bar and balcony level boxes, two fully renovated balcony level artist dressing rooms that feature direct stage access, an adjacent green room with a private bathroom, and an expanded lobby and bar area.

"We are excited to reveal our grand reopening series of shows and look forward to reopening our doors and bringing live music back to New York City," said Geoff Gordon, the regional president of Live Nation. "It will be great to finally be able to reconnect music fans with their favorite artists, especially here in this beautifully restored room. Irving Plaza is filled with incredible music memories and these spectacular renovations will allow us to host even more amazing concerts."

Irving Plaza
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation

