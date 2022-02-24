Budding hemp farmers, your time has come. It's now legal to grow cannabis in New York state!

As of February 2022, new legislation signed by Governor Hochu allows for farmers to apply for a new Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Cultivator license. This means that existing hemp farmers in the state can legally grow marijuana for the marketplace. The Conditional Cannabis Cultivation Bill sets forth certain requirements for farmers, including safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices cannabis farmers must meet. They must also participate in a social equity mentorship program, and engage in a labor peace agreement with a bona fide labor organization.

"I am proud to sign this bill, which positions New York's farmers to be the first to grow cannabis and jumpstart the safe, equitable and inclusive new industry we are building," Governor Hochul said in a press release. "New York State will continue to lead the way in delivering on our commitment to bring economic opportunity and growth to every New Yorker in every corner of our great state."

Once farmers have obtained a conditional adult-use cannabis cultivation license, they can grow outdoors or in a greenhouse. The license is good for two years and allows farmers to manufacture and distribute cannabis flower products without holding an adult-use processor or distributor license.

New York State isn't about to be covered in cannabis though. Only one outdoor acre, or 25,000 square feet in a greenhouse, is permitted per farmer.

This new agricultural allowance ties in with some of the state's bigger efforts in cannabis reform. New York has expanded its Medical Cannabis Program and cannabis is legal for adult use, for anyone 21 and older.