It's the last week to sign up for NYC's first-ever oyster CSA

New Yorkers can subscribe to gyms, co-working spaces, produce shares, luxury bag coops and more—Why not subscribe to fresh seafood?

The World's Your Oyster Co offers weekly and biweekly (every other week) shares of fresh oysters and seafood, with pickup in several Brooklyn and Manhattan locations, plus a pickup spot in Long Island City.

Founded by bartender and musician Aaron Waldman, the CSA is very much a pandemic-born project. Having left New York City for cheaper rents in his home state of Maine last year, he found himself with—imagine this—free time! In that time, he began enjoying Maine's oysters, which are extremely sustainable and delicious.

Now, World's Your Oyster Co. is launching a summer CSA, along with several pop-ups around NYC. The CSA will be distributed at wine stores and restaurants around the city, with subscribers able to opt-in for 25 or 50 oysters, as well as a Maine seafood supplement. Optional weekly add-ons will include mussels, scallops, steamers and littlenecks, or even specialty items like uni (sea urchin) or razor clams. Oysters will be sourced from throughout the Northeast. Depending on the success of this year's inaugural oyster CSA, they're hoping to feature only woman-owned farms next season.

Recipes will be provided with each seafood share, and The World's Your Oyster Co. also has a shucking guide to help newbies open their oysters. Each CSA also includes an oyster knife to help shuckers get started.

CSA shares start at $170, with summer sign-ups ending this week. NYC pickups begin on Wednesday, July 7 and end on Wednesday, August 25.