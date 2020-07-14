Jacob Riis Beach Bazaar is now open for the summer

One of NYC's most popular beachside destination is back with a slew of concessions.

There’s always good reason to hit the beach—but there’s even more to rave about when your beachside destination has stellar food, cocktails and views in one.

The ever-popular summer favorite, Riis Park Beach Bazaar, is back in action this season with a roster of sweet concessions. While there won’t be beachfront karaoke parties and DJs this summer, there will still be loads of eats to look forward to.

The waterfront locale has brought back some crowd favorites including The Dropout, which serves up burgers, hot dogs and chicken fingers; and Rockaway Clam Bar, with their famous lobster rolls and other seafood picks.

Meanwhile, Bazaar Bay 9 East Beer Garden and Bathhouse West Beer Garden are both open and serving up a full slate of booze and frozen beverages to cool off as temps stay high. You and your group can head to either Bay 9 East, which has expanded their beer garden to bring more space for socially distanced dining and drinking or Bathhouse West which has an even larger expansion of its beer garden, allowing for additional distanced seating and table service.

Food is available for both table service and at dedicated take-out only locations at Bay 9 and the Bathhouse. During these times, diners must check in with a host and order from a server. There are no to-go booze options.

Cuisine by Claudette also has a grab-and-go only window, and a number of food truck vendors will be added throughout the summer.

As New Yorkers seek out beach days with lifeguards now back on duty at NYC beaches, you can certainly plan to do more than get lobster-status in the sand.

Riis Park Beach Bazaar is open seven days a week, weather permitting, from 11am to 7pm.

