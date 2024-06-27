Flying out of JFK Airport now reaches new heights for Delta One ticketholders.

Open as of Wednesday, the new Delta One Lounge at JFK is the first of its kind and larger than any Delta Sky Lounge in the world. Located between Concourses A and B in Terminal 4, it’s a quick walk from security and spans more than 39,000 square feet and has a slew of amenities for the “premium traveler, from fine dining to spa-like wellness treatments to valet services and more,” a press release says.

Delta promises: one step inside, and you’ll forget you’re in an airport.

"Our teams have spared no detail to ensure Delta One Lounge guests receive a truly memorable experience," said Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience. "It’s a new era for Delta – this Lounge is raising the bar across the board, from the amenities to the food and beverage offerings to the level of personalized service. We want our guests to feel the difference here; moreover, we want them to feel welcomed and valued from the moment they step through the door."

Here’s what you can expect in the lounge when you stop in.

1. A premium bar

Photograph: Jason Dewey, courtesy of Delta

This Art Deco-inspired space with a nod to the gold leaf ceiling and chandeliers of Radio City Music Hall, serves classic cocktails with an updated flare.

2. A 140-seat brasserie, market and bakery

Photograph: courtesy of Delta

Inspired by NYC’s delis with a white-marble counter, the Market and Bakery serves seasonal, culinary offerings that you can grab and take to your table.

Decorated with fan-shaped, marble mosaic tile, Lounge’s brasserie offers sit-down service and three-course meals set by Restaurant Associates and Union Square Events (a Danny Meyer concept) with dishes such as Hamachi crudo, steak tartare and lasagna Bolognese.

There’s also a beverage cart service, where you can order drinks and enjoy them at your table.

4. Missoni designs

Photograph: courtesy of Delta

That’s right, Delta partnered up with the one and only Italian luxury brand to create a fashionable lounge … complete with a fireplace. You’ll see the design in its accent pillows, vases and coffee table books with its signature zigzag design.

5. A designated wellness area and ‘Serenity Lounge’

Photograph: Jason Dewey, courtesy of Delta

Some of us need to de-stress before we board a flight and the lounge provides ample opportunities to do so. In the wellness area, you can choose from nine reservable relaxation pods with full-body massage chairs and nap chairs to work out your tension and even book treatments from Grown-Alchemist certified therapists. The Serenity Lounge is simply a quiet space with special lamp light that mimics colors that positively affect the body’s circadian rhythms and help you get acclimated to the time zone to which you will be flying. There’s also a Rejuvenation Bar with non-alcoholic beverages and fruit and herb-infused waters and juices for those who want something fresh to drink down.

6. Shower suites

Photograph: Jason Dewey, courtesy of Delta

That’s right, you can get squeaky clean before you even leave the airport (important if you’re flying in or out for a big meeting). There are eight shower suites with clean towels, bathrobes and slippers, Grown Alchemist products and more for your use. If you want your clothes de-wrinkled or refreshed, you can simply leave them inside the suite closet for a valet attendant to work on. Shoes can be shined as well.

Speaking of work, if you need some quiet space on your laptop, you can check into one of eight soundproof booths and even borrow a monitor.

7. A terrace

Photograph: courtesy of Delta

If you need some air or a calming space, you can enjoy the terrace, which is “replete with regional, seasonally updated plants.” It’s open every day of the year and has a retractable roof for sunny vibes.

8. White glove service

Lastly, as soon as you check into JFK on the right-hand side of the main arrivals level on Terminal 4, Elite Service agents will greet you with warm towels and light refreshments. This fall, it’ll add a private TSA screening lane for even more exclusivity. Fancy!

For those thinking the Lounge is worth upgrading for, Delta One tickets are for long-haul international flights and a select few long-haul domestic routes and offer its super-comfy lie-flat seats, free access to Delta Sky Club, Delta One Lounge and use of Sky Priority services.