Joe's Pub announces an exciting lineup with Friday night cabarets

Joe’s Pub, a performance space located within The Public Theater, will make a long-anticipated return this fall with a stellar lineup of shows and cabaret performances.

The beloved Friday Night Cabaret series will kick off on September 17 from 6pm to 8pm, with composer Henry Koperski and singer-actor Larry Owens. The event is a free, open-to-the-public event that will be performed on Astor Place.

Joe’s Pub has long held a prominent spot in NYC’s culture scene — the space is famous for being where singers Amy Winehouse and Adele individually made their U.S. headlining concerts debut. And The Public Theater, more broadly, is a venerated NYC gem. The multi-space venue recently made a prominent appearance in HBO’s reboot of Gossip Girl.

Other exciting programs that are part of Joe’s Pub’s return include Kludge, curated by artist Laurie Anderson the current recipient of the Vanguard Residency, which is “an award and yearlong residency that celebrates the career of a singular artist who has contributed to American life and pop culture.” With performances taking place over the course of five nights from October 12-16, the lineup includes poet Anne Carson, musician and composer Arto Lindsay, writer Lafcadio Cass, and cellist Rubin Kodheli on different nights.

Another standout event includes a performance piece by NYC native MC, poet, actor, writer, and rapper Malik Work, who will share his personal odyssey while also merging the worlds of hip hop and jazz. Malik Work: NYC Verses at Work premieres October 18.

Of course, the fall lineup includes so much more, including an intimate concert from RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint that sees her sharing original songs and stories touching on her life, and a live event from the popular podcast "The Bowery Boys."

You can find the full fall lineup for Joe’s Pub, and details about purchasing tickets, here.