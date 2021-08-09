Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson stage a comedy benefit for 9/11 charities

On September 12, comedians Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson will stage a night of laughs, raising donations for various 9/11 charities in the process.

For the event "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration," Stewart and Davidson are calling on some very famous comedy friends, including Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Tom Segura, Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Ronny Chieng, Michael Che, and Amy Schumer. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden.

The two men have intensely personal connections to New York City and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Davidson lost his father, a firefighter, in the attacks when he was only seven years old. While Stewart has made advocacy and support for 9/11 first responders a focal point post-The Daily Show. On September 9, Stewart is set to premiere the documentary No Responders Left Behind, which illustrates the acute struggles first responders faced after 9/11, on the streaming service Discovery+.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Stewart and Davidson, who are both largely off social media, wrote in a joint statement.

In line with new vaccination requirements that will roll out next week, guests of the show must provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 and a picture ID that matches the name on the documentation.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster starting Aug. 11 at noon ET until Aug. 12 at 10pm ET as part of a pre-sale. General tickets go on sale Aug. 13 at noon ET.