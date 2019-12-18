Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Kanye West's opera "Mary" is coming to NYC this weekend
Kanye West's opera "Mary" is coming to NYC this weekend

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Wednesday December 18 2019, 2:00pm

It's a holiday miracle.

Tickets for Kanye West's opera based on the events surrounding the birth of Jesus are still up for grabs.

Mary, which is Yeezy's first opera but second religious show after Nebuchadnezzar, premiered earlier this month at Miami Marine Stadium during Art Basel. Now, it's coming to our neck of the woods just in time for Christmas.

Tickets are $200–$300 apiece for the one-night show at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall this Sunday.

Video of the show on a Miami barge features performers dressed in flowing silver clothes standing around a sand-like setting. The show is directed by Vanessa Beecroft with music by Sunday Service.

This is "Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West's" latest religious project. In October, he released the "Jesus is King" album.

