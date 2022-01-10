New York
Timeout

Lower East Side
Photograph: Shutterstock

Katz's Deli now offers Get Well Soon packages

It can feed about four people or one person over the course of two to three days.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Sometimes the best medicine is a good meal.

Katz's Deli, the famous kosher-style delicatessen located at 205 East Houston Street, is offering a new package made exclusively for those under the weather, whether it be with COVID-19, the flu or something else.

The "Get Well Soon" package, which can feed about four people or one person over the course of two to three days, includes two quarts of housemade chicken noodle soup, one quart housemade matzoh ball soup, one pound of hand-carved turkey breast
six New York everything bagels, four square potato knishes, one eight-ounce jar of Katz's deli mustard and one half-loaf of deli rye bread (approximately 16 slices). There's an option to add one pouund of pastrami for $30 more.

The package is $115, so it qualifies for free shipping from Katzdelicatessen.com.

With the seven-day positivity rate at 31% in NYC, it's likely you or someone you know is sick, and in many cases, whole families who are sick. Perhaps a little "Jewish Penicillin" (matzoh ball soup) and other hearty dishes could help push them toward recovery.

Katz's Deli Get Well Soon package
Photograph: courtesy Katz's Deli

