Kim Kardashian’s Skims has popped up at Rockefeller Center

The first-ever SKIMS Pop-Up Shop is now open in New York City!

The underwear, loungewear, shapewear and swimwear company founded by Kim Kardashian (along with Emma Grede, and Jens Grede, plus a bunch of famous investors) is moving into midtown this May.

A pop-up shop at Channel Gardens at 45 Rockefeller Plaza is open today, Tuesday, May 16, running through Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 so shoppers can stock up on a summer wardrobe. The shop will be open Monday-Saturday, 10am-8 pm, and on Sundays from 10am-7pm.

Exclusive sweet treats from Morgenstern’s Ice Cream are also promised to shoppers, and because this is a Kardashian-adjacent experience, expect long lines and lots of shoppers trying to create content. Case in point: To celebrate the opening of the pop-up, SKIMS partnered with the Rockettes to perform their famous kick line outside Radio City Musical Hall, wearing only SKIMS signature body suits. No word yet on if Kim K will make an appearance.

Photograph: courtesy of Skims

Those who want a perhaps more low-key SKIMS shopping experience can also find a mini boutique from the Los Angeles-based brand inside Saks Fifth Avenue. A shop on the fifth floor opened in late April and features the inclusive mannequins and sizing the brand is known for.

And if you’re still looking for your SKIMS fix IRL, the brand is also stocked at Nordstrom NYC.