Kit Harington got kicked out of an NYC bar over the weekend

For TV stars looking for an anonymous night out on the town, a nine-degree January night seems ideal. Who's even going to be out in the tundra to recognize you?

Game of Thrones' Jon Snow (Kit Harington) learned that neither rain, sleet, hail nor snow will keep New Yorkers from going out—and posting about drunken celebrity escapades. The actor—clad in a triumphant black turtleneck—got seemingly sloppy at Barfly on Friday night, and after some table-banging, cue-grabbing and light raucousness, was reportedly asked to leave the bar. Harington allegedly returned to the bar, where he was said to be physically removed.

But it's all good. Harington buttoned up for a Hollywood charity gala on Saturday night, and presented an award with Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke at the Golden Globes yesterday. All in all, it sounds like a pretty well-rounded weekend.

