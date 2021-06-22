KIT opens in former MeMe's Diner space

If you’re lamenting last year’s closure of MeMe’s Diner, fret not, a new, super queer, feminist food business has moved into 657 Washington Ave. in Prospect Heights.

KIT, a new multifaceted concept in the former MeMe’s space is bringing together queer female makers and chefs to offer coffee, pastries (think buckwheat biscuits with cherry compote), all-day picnic-ready foods (Prospect Park is just a 10 minute walk away!) by MeMe’s chef and co-owner Libby Willis, natural wine curated by Black Cat Wines, weekend Eastern European brunch by Dacha 46 (hello, buttery flatbread with soft scrambled eggs and feta), jelly cakes by Solid Wiggles, plus more pop-ups and special events. Envisioned as a community hub, KIT is a service-included, gratuity-free operation. All prices reflect the costs of running the business, vending quality products and respecting the labor of all folks working in the space.

KIT, as an idea and a name (it’s short for “kitten” and also “keep in touch”), was envisioned by Willis last year as she closed MeMe’s Diner in the wake of the pandemic. She wanted to remain connected with folks who’d come through this space not just for the food—we’ll never forget those buffalo chicken salads and stovetop Mac and cheese—but the sense of community at MeMe’s. Willis held onto the lease for the space, and used a co-op-style model to create her new business.

“Women and queer people are my community,” Willis said. “It’s where I feel comfortable and encouraged to try something new.”

KIT’s business model, while reminiscent of a food hall, is certainly new, and perhaps the future of small, independent restaurants in an increasingly, sometimes prohibitively, expensive city: Every business operating out of the space buys into a package that includes physical space, kitchen access, all the necessities to run their business, in exchange for covering part of rent, paying a living wage to the porter, taxes and fees, and all other necessary expenses to keep the lights on. Cooperation and collectivization is at the heart of KIT.

Outdoor, streetside seating is available, a beloved and necessary relic from MeMe’s mid-pandemic buildout. Six hours after announcing the opening on MeMe’s Instagram account, the post amassed over 1,000 likes, with commenters voicing enthusiasm for a new, queer concept in the fondly remembered space.

Keep up with KIT and upcoming events at @kit_bklyn

KIT opens Wednesday, June 23 and will be open Monday—Saturday, 8am—8pm