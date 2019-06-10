Krispy Kreme is opening a 24-hour flagship store in NYC

Belinda Carlisle was right. Heaven is a place on earth.

Or at least it will be come early 2020 when international glazed doughnut purveyor Krispy Kreme will open a sparkling, 4,500-square-foot flagship store in Times Square. That’s right, no longer will New Yorkers have to venture into the crowded commuter catacombs of Penn Station to experience sugary nirvana at the only Krispy Kreme in NYC. Soon, those melty bites of doughy perfection will be available for purchase under the shining light of day, aboveground, where they belong.

“Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world,” said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation in a statement. “In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts—and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!”

We do deserve that.

This won’t be your average grab-and-go doughnut window, either. Not in the least, buddy. The new flagship—set to open at 1601 Broadway on the corner of 48th Street and Broadway—is more like a cathedral for doughnuts. A Doughnut Duomo, if you will. Crowning it all is the world’s largest Hot Light, letting all who pass know that fresh and hot doughnuts are available just a few feet away.

Inside, the process of making those tasty snacks will be more visible than ever. In what may be one of the hottest new shows opening on Broadway next year, a "doughnut theater" will show how your treats get made from the mixing of raw ingredients and the conveyor belt that carries them to, of course, the shimmering, glaze waterfall that coats the soft dough in its iconic, melty coating—like sticky pixie dust.

The fresh doughnuts the flagship will be offering around-the-clock can even be enjoyed on stadium-style seating inside the world’s largest Krispy Kreme "doughnut box" with a view of the theater. And if you don’t have time for dinner and a show, an exterior walk-up window will let busy New Yorkers purchase boxes on the go.