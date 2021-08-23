New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photo of WAVE: An Incantation by Michelle Beshaw (La MaMa Puppet Slam 2019) by Theo Cote
Photo of WAVE: An Incantation by Michelle Beshaw (La MaMa Puppet Slam 2019) by Theo Cote

La MaMa Announces 2021 Fall Lineup, Includes Indigenous Spin on Shakespeare

And shows unpacking Tulsa Race Massacre and the history of cannabis.

Written by
André Wheeler
Advertising

The La MaMa Experimental Theater Club has hosted bold, daring, and socially nascent plays written by some of the best names in theater (Sam Shepard, Amy Sedaris, Phillip Glass) since 1961. For its 2021 fall-winter season, the storied theater company plans to continue this tradition. Some attention-grabbing standouts, per the New York Times, include an Indigenous spin on Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream retooled as Misdemeanor Dream, a dramatic exploration of the Tulsa Race Massacre tied to the domestic tragedy’s centennial anniversary and a vaudeville concert about the history of cannabis. 

The latest slate of offerings comes after a considerable period of change and adjustments for La MaMa. The theater company was forced to switch digital streams of plays and performances during a bulk of the Covid-19 pandemic, like nearly all of New York’s cultural institutions, and, at the same time, navigate a three-year, $24 million renovation of its flagship theater at 74A East Fourth Street. All of the announced shows so far will take place at the company’s other two locations, the Ellen Stewart Theater and Downstairs, located at 66 East Fourth Street. The 74A East Fourth Street is expected to reopen with a dramatic new look (including two separate theaters, a cafe and open-air terrace) and its own soon-to-be-announced slate of shows. 

The new season will start with a kid-friendly return of the La MaMa Puppet Series running September 27–October 24. Later, the premiere of James E. Reynold’s History/Our Story: The Trail to Tulsa, a multidisciplinary experience unpacking the horror and legacy of the Tulsa Massacre, which runs through December 9-12. Then, in March, the premiere of Misdemeanor Dream will take place. The bold production features  20 Indigenous actors cast in a subversive take on one of Shakespeare’s most famous works. 

You can find out more information about the return of La MaMa’s in-person performances and safety measures here

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.