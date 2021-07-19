Lady Gaga and Tony Bennet are performing at Radio City Music Hall

The two nights will reportedly be Bennett's last performances in New York City.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will come together “one last time,” the musicians announced on social media this morning. The pop star and jazz legend revealed they will perform together at the iconic Radio City Music Hall this fall—but only for two nights.

The event is set to be a special night for everyone involved. Taking place on August 3 and 5, the concerts are intended to be a celebration of Bennett’s 95th birthday, which also lands on the 3rd. “It's been too long! Ready for live music again?” Bennett wrote on his Twitter page when announcing the concerts.

The concert offers a glimpse of what protocols and safety measures will be employed as New York’s live music scene rebounds. Full vaccination against Covid-19, occurring no later than fourteen days before the concert, will be required of all adult attendees. Kids under 16, meanwhile, will be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test and be accompanied by a vaccinated adult.

In a press statement, the concerts at Radio City Music Hall are being positioned as “the last NYC performances of his career, set appropriately at a venue that Tony has enjoyed a multi-decade run of sold-out shows.” Gaga and Bennett previously performed at the storied location when they performed two sold-out shows in 2015.

This will not be the first time Gaga and Bennett put contemporary spins on jazz standards. One Last Time will come almost seven years after the release of their Grammy-winning album Cheek to Cheek. It was the first and only collaboration record from Gaga and Bennett and saw them covering classics pulled from the canon of American popular music, including Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy” and Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.”

Tickets will be available exclusively to Citibank cardmembers beginning July 21st at 10am local time on Citientertainment.com and July 22nd at 10am local time on Livenation.com.