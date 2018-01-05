  • News
Last chance: NYC's glamorous Louis Vuitton exhibit closes this weekend

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Friday January 5 2018, 3:55pm

Photograph: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Say goodbye to all that gorgeous vintage Louis Vuitton merchandise—the French-born company’s Financial District pop-up museum “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" closes this weekend. 

The multi-floor exhibition, located at 86 Trinity Place, welcomes visitors to experience the rich history of the brand by viewing and interacting with various artifacts from 1854 to 2017 sourced by historian Oliver Saillard.

Since Halloween weekend, folks have enjoyed wandering through all three levels of the installation, which includes collaborations as well as trunks and luggage of years past. And for most of us, this as close as we're ever going to get to a Louis Vuitton bag. If you're a fan of the brand and history in general, then don't miss out on your last chance to see the free exhibit for yourself. You can book your time slot here

Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Anna F

Louis Vuitton - the most expensive and most successful brand in the fashion industry. The history of the brand began in the middle of the 19th century, and it is inextricably linked with the man whose name is still used today - Louis Witton.


