Last chance: NYC's glamorous Louis Vuitton exhibit closes this weekend

Say goodbye to all that gorgeous vintage Louis Vuitton merchandise—the French-born company’s Financial District pop-up museum “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" closes this weekend.

The multi-floor exhibition, located at 86 Trinity Place, welcomes visitors to experience the rich history of the brand by viewing and interacting with various artifacts from 1854 to 2017 sourced by historian Oliver Saillard.

Since Halloween weekend, folks have enjoyed wandering through all three levels of the installation, which includes collaborations as well as trunks and luggage of years past. And for most of us, this as close as we're ever going to get to a Louis Vuitton bag. If you're a fan of the brand and history in general, then don't miss out on your last chance to see the free exhibit for yourself. You can book your time slot here.