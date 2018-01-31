Leslie Jones is going to report on the Winter Olympics and it’s going to be glorious

Anyone who followed the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro knows Leslie Jones is obsessed with the games. After relentlessly live-tweeting her commentary on the events that summer, NBC dispatched the Saturday Night Live cast member to Brazil to join the network’s coverage.

This year, Jones will join NBC’s team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as soon as the winter sports kick off. She announced the news on Tuesday in a video on social media, donning an American flag tracksuit and riding an elliptical. “Slay all day, baby,” she screams.

For many viewers, Jones’s stint as a commentator during the 2016 Olympics was more appealing than the actual games themselves. The comedian gave pep talks to U.S. women's beach volleyball gold medalists Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross. She obsessed over gymnastics extraordinaires Aly Raisman and Simone Biles. She complained about her lack of a seat during a swimming event. All of it was glorious.

This time around, Jones will be on hand to interview athletes and shout her remarks on the games into the Twitterverse. The Winter Olympics are all well and good, but having Jones in attendance makes us actually want to watch.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.